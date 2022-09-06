Denver Woman Falls 900 Feet To Her Death Near Mountain Summit

A Denver woman died after falling nearly 900 feet near the summit of one of the country's tallest mountains, KUSA reports.

Rescue crews responded to Capitol Peak in Colorado around 8 a.m. Saturday (September 3) after a witness reported seeing a solo climber falling, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office in a press release. Deputies say the victim plunged between 1,500 and 2,000 feet below the summit and into Pierre Lakes Basin.

Authorities and mountain rescue teams ascended part of Capitol Peak to recover the woman's body. Helicopters were also deployed to survey the area, officials added.

The witness told cops the climber reportedly tried holding onto a rock for support and leverage, but it gave way, leading to the tragic accident. They have not released the victim's identity as of Tuesday afternoon (September 6).

Capitol Peak is considered one of the most perilous mountains to climb, thanks to its dangerous landscape and intimidating elevation of 14,130 feet. Authorities stress that only "experienced mountaineers" should attempt to scale the mountain, warning about "extreme exposure" and potential safety risks.

"We're trying to get people to slow down a little bit," Pitkin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Parker Lathrop told CBS News Colorado. "This [Capitol Peak] should be the crown jewel, and if you're not ready for it — if your gut tells you to stop — the mountain will still be there (next time)."