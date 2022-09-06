Dermot Mulroney Feels Bad For Breaking Jake Johnson’s Hand On ‘New Girl’

“I knew he was injured, and I really regret that moment,” he said. “I have given it a lot of thought and I know how to not let that happen again.”

Deschanel said it was hard to tell if Johnson was actually injured because he brushed off everyone’s concerns. She recalled her costar being a little extra grumpy that day, and reassured Mulroney that the injury was minor.

“Jake and I really parted as friends and I have seen him (several) times since,” said Mulroney.

Listen to the full interview on “A Conversation with Dermot Mulroney,” one of the newest episodes of the Welcome to Our Show podcast. New episodes are released weekly on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.