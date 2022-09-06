Jason Momoa Debuts Buzzcut, Reveals Reason Behind Drastic New Look

Jason Momoa debuted a drastic new look over the weekend, showing off a shocking new buzzcut that he said is for a good cause.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday (September 5) to reveal that he had shorn off his signature long locks, instead choosing to rock a close cut aimed at inspiring others to take better care of the environment. In a video shared to his followers, he joked, "I've never even felt the wind right there," as he ran his hand along his head, per Entertainment Tonight.

"here's to new beginnings let's spread the aloha," he captioned the video, adding that people need to "be better at protecting our land and oceans" from single-use plastics that often end up polluting nature.