Jason Momoa Debuts Buzzcut, Reveals Reason Behind Drastic New Look
By Sarah Tate
September 6, 2022
Jason Momoa debuted a drastic new look over the weekend, showing off a shocking new buzzcut that he said is for a good cause.
The actor took to Instagram on Monday (September 5) to reveal that he had shorn off his signature long locks, instead choosing to rock a close cut aimed at inspiring others to take better care of the environment. In a video shared to his followers, he joked, "I've never even felt the wind right there," as he ran his hand along his head, per Entertainment Tonight.
"here's to new beginnings let's spread the aloha," he captioned the video, adding that people need to "be better at protecting our land and oceans" from single-use plastics that often end up polluting nature.
The Aquaman star has yet to show a final look at the new 'do. The video documented the process of the cut, with the Game of Thrones actor sharing why he made the dramatic chop while someone takes clippers to his hair.
"Shaving off the hair," he said. "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s--- just goes into our land, goes into our ocean. ... The things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me."