Lil Pump Faces Harsh Criticism After Dissing Russ Over Mental Health Break

"In the last 24 hours s**t happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have me head feeling like it's gonna burst," he continued.



The post came shortly after Russ posted several photos of him on a "pre-tour vacation" during which he was seen jet-skiing, snapping photos with fans and other fun activities. Nonetheless, Russ received plenty of support from artists like Blxst, Nicki Minaj and more. While other fans may have been confused by the sudden cancellation, Lil Pump fired back with his thoughts on the situation.



"You think you got mental health issues?" Pump said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "I'm from Dade County, b***h. I was born with mental health issues. How 'bout you deal with it and stop being a f**king p***y."



"You know damn well who I'm talking to, boy," he continued in his next post. "Your ass just canceled a whole Europe tour, b***h. Stop f**king canceling s**t. Hop on that f**king plane and go do your shows, you f**king p***y."

