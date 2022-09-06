Milly Alcock On Portraying The Simmering Rage Of ‘Rhaenyra Targaryen’

“She’s angry no one listens to her, no one takes her seriously,” she said. “She’s over it.”

Despite “Rhaenyra” feeling isolated from her family, Alcock said the character has a playful side that was a lot of fun to explore. During the time jumps between each episode, the “Targaryen” princess is learning to adjust her temperament, allowing her to be serious when she needs to and still being able to be her true self around those she trusts.

“She learns how to read a room better,” said Alcock. “It was fun being a bit cheeky.”

Listen to the full interview with Alcock as well as a breakdown of the third episode “Second of His Name,” on The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. New podcast episodes are released right after the newest House of the Dragon concludes, so be sure to subscribe on the iHeartRadio app, or wherever you listen to podcasts, to stay in the know.

