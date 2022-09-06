Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Celebrates Anniversary With Free Slices

A beloved pizza parlor in Nashville is marking a major milestone, commemorating more than a decade of serving New York-style pizza to the locals and tourists alike. So how do they plan on celebrating? By offering customers a free slice!

Five Points Pizza, which has two locations around Nashville, is celebrating its 11th anniversary of operating in Music City. To celebrate, both the East and West Nashville locations are running the eighth annual "Free Slice Night" to thank customers for their support over the years, per News Channel 5.

However, the deal does have its limits. The "free slice" deal only applies to cheese or pepperoni pizza and is available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (September 6) for carryout only. To get your slice, head to the walk-up windows at either its Charlotte Avenue location or its spot on the other side of the river in East Nashville.

If you're wanting to try a slice with different toppings, there are plenty to choose from, such as the Hot Hawaiian, which offers a spicy take on the sweet and savory favorite thanks to spicy capicola and fresh jalapeños, and the Pesto Pie, a vegetarian delight with mushrooms, artichokes and red onions.

Find your nearest location and see what else the menu has to offer by checking out Five Points Pizza's website. Each customer is limited to one slice.