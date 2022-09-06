Private School Baptized Over 100 Kids Without Their Parents' Permission

A private Christian school in North Carolina is taking heat after baptizing over 100 middle and high school students without telling their parents, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

Northwood Temple Academy shared the news on Facebook.

"I feel it in my bones, You're about to move! Today we had over 100 middle and high school students spontaneously declare their faith and get baptized today. We will have more pictures of these powerful moments posted over the next couple of days," the school wrote.

Not all of the parents were happy to learn their children had been baptized. Some parents were upset they couldn't be there in person, while others were concerned because their children had already been baptized.

Renee McLamb, the head of the school, apologized to parents in a letter but still defended the school's decision to move forward with the baptism ceremony.

"The Spirit of the Lord moved, and the invitation to accept the Lord and be baptized was given, and the students just began to respond to the presence of the Lord," McLamb wrote.

"I do understand that parents would desire to be a part of something so wonderful happening in the lives of their children, and so I apologize that we did not take that into consideration in that moment," she added. "I pray that at the end of the day, we will all rejoice because God truly did a work in the lives of our students."