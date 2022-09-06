SeaWorld San Antonio Gearing Up For Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld San Antonio announced on August 30th that Howl-O-Scream will be back this year and better than ever before.

In Park Magazine reported that the Halloween event will feature "six hair-raising haunts, eight terrifying terror-tories, heart-pounding coasters in the dark, party zones, themed bars, and a horde of eerie creatures."

There are two new haunts for 2022: Atlantis and DIS-Assembly Line. The two new haunts join Zombie Horde, Karver's Kradle, Milton Creek Manor, and The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou.

There will be celebrations like Monster Stomp, which has a live band, singers, and dancers. Guests will also be able to experience Coaster Creep by taking some terrifying coaster rides under the night sky.

Anyone looking for some less-scary ways to celebrate can enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun during the day. Spooktacular is the park's kid-friendly event that includes a corn maze, in-park trick-or-treating, and photos with Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

Learn more about SeaWorld San Antonio's Howl-O-Scream on the park's website.