Several People Injured In Shooting At South Carolina DMV

Authorities are looking for a suspect who opened fire at a Department of Motor Vehicle office in Ladson, South Carolina, on Tuesday (September 6) afternoon. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said that the gunman got into an argument with another individual outside of the office, which then spilled inside.

There were about 20 customers and 20 DMV workers inside at the time. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said that two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One of the victims is believed to be the target of the shooter, while the other was an innocent bystander. There is no word on their conditions.

Lewis said the DMV was not the target of the shooting and noted that none of the employees were hurt.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, between the ages of 18 to 25. He was last seen wearing skinny jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

Officials said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and asked anybody who sees him to call 911.