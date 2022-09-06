'Smash' Actress Megan Hilty's Sister & Brother-In-Law Die In Plane Crash

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Smash star Megan Hilty's sister, brother-in-law, and their child have all died in a plane crash. The tragic accident took place on Sunday, September 4th, according to a report from TMZ. Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, and Remy were three of the 9 passengers on a floatplane that went down into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in Washington. Lauren was also pregnant at the time of the fatal crash.

Mickel's family shared a statement on the heartbreaking situation with King 5. "We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable." The statement continued, "They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward. We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

Hilty, whose notable roles also include the Tony-nominated Broadway show Noises Off, has yet to comment on the tragic loss.

