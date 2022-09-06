'Smash' Actress Megan Hilty's Sister & Brother-In-Law Die In Plane Crash

Mickel's family shared a statement on the heartbreaking situation with King 5. "We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable." The statement continued, "They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward. We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

Hilty, whose notable roles also include the Tony-nominated Broadway show Noises Off, has yet to comment on the tragic loss.