The Only Harry Potter Yule Ball Celebration In The US Is Coming To Texas

Harry Potter fans everywhere are invited to dance like a Hippogriff at the nation's only Yule Ball Celebration event coming to Texas this fall.

"Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" is scheduled to take over a Paraiso Maravilla ballroom in Houston in November, Warner Bros. and Fever recently announced. This event in Houston is the only U.S. date on the lineup; the Yule Ball will also be held in Mexico City, Mexico, Milan, Italy, and Montreal, Canada.

"This unforgettable gathering will invite you to don your best formal wizarding wear and join a lively dance floor in a stunningly decorated ballroom, evocative of the Great Hall," the promotional video says.

Included in your ticket are opportunities for performances, photo ops and a few surprises, too. You'll also be able to enjoy delicious treats, shop the yule market and share your Harry Potter pride!