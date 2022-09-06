Woman Jumps Out Of Moving Car After Being Abducted At Knifepoint

A family from Camas, Washington, was jolted awake in the middle of the night by a woman who had just escaped an abduction attempt. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman, who was not identified, was approached by a man who said he needed help.

The woman offered him water and then let him sit in her car. He then pulled a knife, took control of her vehicle, and drove away.

When the man pulled onto a dirt road and began to slow down, the woman jumped out of the car and ran to a nearby house for help. She banged on the door of Jamie Woods and his wife Caitlin Martin, pleading for help.

“She had told me that someone was trying to kill her and took her car, so I said OK, and I walked off into the street with her to see if I could see anything,” Jamie Woods told KOIN. “Right then and there, the car that she explained to me had turned the corner.”

Woods called 911, and officers managed to track down the suspect. He was taken into custody following a brief police chase. He refused to identify himself and has been booked as a John Doe on charges of f kidnapping, robbery, reckless driving, and attempt to elude.