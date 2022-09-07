Apple Unveils iPhone 14, New Apple Watches

Apple unveiled several new products during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's California headquarters. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the event will focus on three products, the Apple Watch, the iPhone, and AirPods.

"Today, we're here to talk about three products that have become essential in our lives," Cook said. "And today, we're going to make these products and these experiences even better."

Cook kicked off the event by revealing the Apple Watch Series 8.

The updated watch comes with a bevy of new features, including a temperature sensor that can be used to track ovulation and two motion sensors that can detect if you were involved in a car crash and automatically call emergency services.

The new watches will be available in three colors and will cost $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the cellular price and will come with three months of Apple Fitness Plus for free. The new watches will be available on September 16.

Apple also revealed a cheaper version, the Apple Watch SE, that will cost $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular model.

Apple also unveiled a third watch, named the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch is designed for people who love being outdoors and includes the biggest and brightest display ever on an Apple Watch. The battery lasts up to 36 hours but can be optimized to last up to 60 hours, with an update coming later this year.

The new watch comes with three bands, each designed for specific activities, including hiking, swimming, and mountain climbing.

"Every detail has been engineered to make the most rugged and capable than ever," Apple COO Jeff Williams said in a promo video.

The Apple Watch Ultra will cost $799 and will be available on September 23.

The second product Apple revealed was the new AirPods Pro. The new AirPods will feature spatial audio and allow listeners to customize the listening experience to ensure the highest sound quality. In addition, the updated AirPods reduce twice as much outside noise as the previous generation.

The battery on the AirPods Pro lasts up to six hours, and the charging case can keep them charged for up to 30 hours.

The AirPods Pro will cost $249 and go on sale on September 9.

The final product that Apple revealed was the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. A 6.1-inch version and a 6.7-inch version will be available for both models.

"As you can see, we're going big with iPhone 14 and even bigger with iPhone 14 Plus," Cook said.

The phones have improved battery life and come with ceramic screens that provide more durability. The new phones also boast improved cameras and updated software to maximize photograph quality, especially in low-light environments.

The new phones also ditch physical sim cards for what Apple calls eSims. The digital sim cards allow people to easily transfer their cellular plan to a new phone and provide more security.

The iPhone 14 will cost $799, and the Plus will cost $899. Preorders will begin on September 9. The iPhone 14 will go on sale on September 16, but the Plus model won't ship until October.