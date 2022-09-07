FBI, DHS Warns That Ransomware Attacks Against Schools Are Rising

By Bill Galluccio

September 7, 2022

Hands of man user using computer notebook laptop typing on keyboard with dark beware tone for malware, ransomeware, scam, Virus ,Spyware, Malware, Antivirus, cyber attacks Concept. Data Privacy Day
Photo: Getty Images

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and MS-ISAC are warning that ransomware attacks targeting schools across the country are expected to increase in the next year.

"The FBI, CISA, and the MS-ISAC anticipate attacks may increase as the 2022/2023 school year begins and criminal ransomware groups perceive opportunities for successful attacks," the groups warned in a joint bulletin.

"K-12 institutions may be seen as particularly lucrative targets due to the amount of sensitive student data accessible through school systems or their managed service providers," they added.

The agencies said that Vice Society, a new ransomware group, is "disproportionately targeting the education sector."

Officials warned that smaller school districts with limited resources and weak cybersecurity protections are the most vulnerable to attack.

"School districts with limited cybersecurity capabilities and constrained resources are often the most vulnerable; however, the opportunistic targeting often seen with cybercriminals can still put school districts with robust cybersecurity programs at risk," the group added.

The warning comes as the second-largest school district in the country was victimized by a ransomware attack. Officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District said that the attack caused a "significant disruption" but did not result in school closures.

According to NBC Newsthere have been 26 ransomware attacks targeting schools in 2022, with seven of the attacks happening in the past month.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.