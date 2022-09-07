Green Day Mashup 'Wake Me Up With September Ends' With Mariah Carey: Listen

By Katrina Nattress

September 7, 2022

It's that time of year again. September has arrived, and with it comes "Wake Me Up When September Ends" memes (and an influx of cash for Green Day). Last year, fans gave a PSA that meme-ifying the American Idiot hit is not really funny because it's about Billie Joe Armstrong’s father who died of cancer when he was 10; however, even the band is getting in on the action this year.

Green Day shared an unexpected mashup on TikTok. @djcummerbund had the brilliant idea to mash up "Wake Me Up When September Ends" with Mariah Carey's holiday smash "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and the result is shockingly great. Listen to it below.

Billie Joe has opened up about the tragic inspiration for the song on many occasions. In 2019, he revealed that he muttered the words "wake me up when September ends" to his mom after his dad died. When asked if he wrote down the phrase or if the words just stayed with him, Billie Joe said “I think it’s something that just stayed with me; the month of September being that anniversary that always is just, I don’t know, kind of a bummer. But it’s weird: when things happen like that when you’re that young, it’s almost like life starts at year zero, or something like that.”

