It's that time of year again. September has arrived, and with it comes "Wake Me Up When September Ends" memes (and an influx of cash for Green Day). Last year, fans gave a PSA that meme-ifying the American Idiot hit is not really funny because it's about Billie Joe Armstrong’s father who died of cancer when he was 10; however, even the band is getting in on the action this year.

Green Day shared an unexpected mashup on TikTok. @djcummerbund had the brilliant idea to mash up "Wake Me Up When September Ends" with Mariah Carey's holiday smash "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and the result is shockingly great. Listen to it below.