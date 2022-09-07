Man Shooting People At Random In Tennessee While Live Streaming

By Bill Galluccio

September 8, 2022

Photo: Memphis Police Department

Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a 19-year-old suspect who was driving around the city and purportedly shooting people at random. The Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly. He was taken into custody after a standoff with the police and a SWAT team. 

Officials said he is responsible for several shootings across the city and live-streamed the killing spree on Facebook. The first shooting occurred at an Auto Zone, where he pulled out a gun and shot an unsuspecting man. He then drove away and committed at least three other shootings across the city.

At one point, he drove to Mississippi and carjacked an individual. He then drove back to Tennessee with the stolen car. He crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officials said at least one person was killed. They did not say how many people were injured.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for the latest updates.

