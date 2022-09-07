When house fires break out, it's usually because of electrical issues, someone leaving an oven running, or a candle burning a little too long. That wasn't the case for a house fire that broke out in Washington recently.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a blaze near the 3100 block of 78th Avenue Southeast in Lake Stevens on August 31 around 3:50 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Crews arrived to flames engulfing the entire backside of the home and spreading to the attic. Firefighters cut holes into the roof to release heat and smoke, making it easier to extinguish the flames, officials say. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The fire marshal says the fire was caused by soil in a flower pot spontaneously combusting on the deck -- a rare occurrence.

"It is recommended that dry combustible materials are not kept near houses or decks," according to Snohomish Regional Fire. "Build a defensible zone around your house by keeping the grass around your house green and using fire-resistant landscaping and plants."