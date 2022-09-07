WATCH: Out Of Control Semi-Truck Crashes Into Illinois Highway Bridge

After randomly loosing control, a semi-truck driver crashed into a bridge support and multiple vehicles along a highway near Harlem Avenue in Cook County on Wednesday. According to ABC7, the driver was traveling down the Eisenhower Expressway section of I-290 when they slammed into the side of the bridge. A passenger in the car following the semi-truck was able to capture footage of the unfortunate event.

In the video, viewers see the semi-truck swerving multiple times. Just when it looks like the driver has control of the vehicle and has it between the lines on the highway, they swerve off of the road. After repeating this pattern multiple times, the driver heads directly into the concrete walls of a bridge. After crashing, the video depicts multiple cars stopping and switching lanes to get as far away from the billowing smoke as possible.