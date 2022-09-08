The World Reacts To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II: See The Tweets

The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history. Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8th. Because the Queen had struggled with health issues for several years, fans were excited to see the monarch in good spirits as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family announced on their Twitter. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

After 70 years on the throne, it's hard to imagine a world where Queen Elizabeth is no longer with us. Members of the Royal Family, as well as celebrities from both the UK and the US, took to social media to express their grief and share memories they have of the historic woman. Many of these celebrities have met the Queen at events like the televised Royal Variety Performance or have even received knighthood or damehood by Her Majesty for their contributions to the arts.

English broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan was one of the first to publicly comment after the Royal Family confirmed the Queen's death as well as Sir Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, as well as American musicians and actors like Country star Marren Morris and Jennifer Garner.