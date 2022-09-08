The World Reacts To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II: See The Tweets
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 8, 2022
The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history. Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8th. Because the Queen had struggled with health issues for several years, fans were excited to see the monarch in good spirits as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family announced on their Twitter. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
After 70 years on the throne, it's hard to imagine a world where Queen Elizabeth is no longer with us. Members of the Royal Family, as well as celebrities from both the UK and the US, took to social media to express their grief and share memories they have of the historic woman. Many of these celebrities have met the Queen at events like the televised Royal Variety Performance or have even received knighthood or damehood by Her Majesty for their contributions to the arts.
Keep scrolling to see their reactions to the shocking news.
English broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan was one of the first to publicly comment after the Royal Family confirmed the Queen's death as well as Sir Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, as well as American musicians and actors like Country star Marren Morris and Jennifer Garner.
BREAKING NEWS:— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2022
RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/8PVVic4PIx
September 8, 2022
I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022
Thank you Ma’am, for everything.— Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022
Very saddened to learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 8, 2022
#RIPQueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/Jcn0Zut8tZ— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) September 8, 2022
To my British friends and colleagues. God Bless the Queen and the Royal Family. Our hearts are with you and the people of the United Kingdom today.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 8, 2022
Farewell your majesty. Nothing about the royal family makes sense in the modern world and yet this queen, our queen, sat atop our unwritten constitution and stopped our country from fragmenting completely: it was her government, her army and she was our fairy godmother. God speed— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 8, 2022
Government officials like US President Joe Biden and former president Bill Clinton, who was one of 13 presidents to meet the Queen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also responded to the world's loss.
My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022
It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022
Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: https://t.co/ih16da84QA pic.twitter.com/rH5zfmSQ0t— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) September 8, 2022
Cardinal Arthur Roche: “Her Christian faith were moments of outstanding witness to her faith, the Gospel and the values of the common good, family life, peace and concord among peoples.”https://t.co/109AxQ1gWX pic.twitter.com/bCmpkmRJCL— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) September 8, 2022