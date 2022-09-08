County Official Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Las Vegas Journalist
By Bill Galluccio
September 8, 2022
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.
He was arrested following a standoff with police at his home and booked into jail on murder charges. He suffered self-inflicted wounds, but they were not considered to be life-threatening.
German was stabbed to death in front of his house following an altercation with an individual over the weekend.
"We are ... outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution," Las Vegas Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement.
Telles was elected to his position in 2018 but lost his reelection bid in a June Democratic primary. He was the subject of several articles written by German that detailed his bullying and a hostile work environment in his office. Telles denied all of the allegations.
German was working on another story about Telles when he was murdered.