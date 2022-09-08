Doctors Are Concerned For Queen Elizabeth's Health

Update 9:17amET:

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace statement, released Thursday.

The Royal Family is rushing to her side at this time as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Buckingham Palace has announced concern over Queen Elizabeth's health.

According to a Royal source for CNN the Queen's immediate family has been informed of concern for her health. Early on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth's health is causing "concern" to the doctors. It is rare for the Buckingham Palace to use the term 'doctors' in any statement, which is also raising concern for the people.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," said a Buckingham Palace release Thursday. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," where she is spending her annual summer vacation.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral," added Buckingham Palace in a further statement.

The queen is 96-years-old.