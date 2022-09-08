Jack White Responds After Comic Reveals The Joker Shares His Name

It might not be a coincidence that Jack White's Fear of the Dawn artwork features illustrated versions of the singer-songwriter. For those that don't follow Batman comics, the Joker's real name was revealed in the fifth issue of DC Comics' Flashpoint Beyond, and it just happens to be Jack White!

The former White Stripes singer responded to the news on Instagram, writing: "I'd love to thank DC comics for giving The Joker the name of 'Jack White' after me. Though his hair is usually not as blue as mine, i still take it as a flattering gesture on their part and consider it an honor. It was a lonely journey through my life being the only person with that name until now."

He also shared another post, explaining the origin of his Fear of the Dawn artwork. "An interesting note; during the process of putting together the artwork for my album 'Fear of the Dawn' last year, i asked artist Rob Jones to communicate with the amazing DC comic artist Mikel Janin to see if he would be interested in a commission: illustrating me in the range of the style that he draws his version of The Joker for DC comics," White wrote alongside a carousel of drawings. "i had seen his version and i found his lines to be very inspiring. I sent the drawings he had done of the Joker that i loved, but i didn't want him to make me look like the Joker, only using some of the intensity of the face and bone structure style that he used, just less maniacal haha! (this was on his own, not as part of his work for DC in any way). This was included in the album artwork along with other illustrators. Bizarre patterns and coincidences emerge in the universe that we only see glimpses of at times, some meaningful, some meaningless. A large thank you to Mr. Janin for contributing this wonderful work to the record."

See both posts below.