Manhunt Comes To End As Second Canadian Mass Stabbing Suspect Dies

A days-long manhunt for the second suspect in a mass stabbing in Canada has ended after 32-year-old Myles Sanderson died shortly after being arrested.

"This evening, our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a news conference announcing Sanderson's death.

Investigators located Sanderson after receiving a report of a stolen car being driven by a man armed with a knife. When officers found the vehicle, they forced it off the road and took Sanderson into custody.

While in custody, he experienced "medical distress" and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"All lifesaving measures that we are capable of were taken at that time," Blackmore said.

"I can't speak to the specific manner of death," she added.

An unidentified official told the Associated Press that he suffered self-inflicted injuries but did not provide further details.

His brother Damien Sanderson was found dead by the police the day after the weekend attacks, which left ten people dead and 18 injured. His wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, and investigators were trying to determine if his brother was responsible.

Officials have not determined a motive for the attacks, but police noted that all but one of the victims were part of the Indigenous community of the James Smith Cree Nation.