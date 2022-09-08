Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California

As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.

The Category 1 storm is currently moving up the coast of Mexico and Baja, California, bringing high winds and flooding rain.

Kay could drench parts of Southern California with a year's worth of rain in just a few days, causing the National Weather Service to issue flood watches across Southern California and in parts of Nevada and Arizona.

Hurricane Kay won't bring any relief from the high temperatures as the storm system could push the thermometers even higher. In addition, the high winds could fan wildfires ravaging parts of the state, including the Fairview Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres and is just 5% contained.