Record Number Of Migrants Have Died Crossing The U.S.-Mexico Border

A record number of migrants have died during the treacherous journey across the U.S.-Mexico border over the past year. According to data from the Department of Homeland Security provided to CNN, nearly 750 migrants have died trying to cross the border since October 1, 2021. That is over 200 more than the previous record of 557, which was set in 2021.

Those numbers may undercount the total number of deaths because they only include those found by Border Patrol agents. If state or local agencies find the bodies of migrants, they are not required to report them to the federal government.

The report comes one week after nine migrants died while trying to illegally cross the Rio Grande. Officials issued a warning to migrants to avoid illegally crossing the river because of strong currents and a forecast of more wet weather.

"The currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuing rainfall, and more rain is forecasted for the coming week," said Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio Sector. "Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily."