Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" dropped back in 2004 when Hall was already certified movie star based on her performances in the Scary Movie trilogy, Paid in Full and Love & Basketball. She claims she never heard it because she wasn't involved in the club scene at that time. However, Hall said it only took her two or three days to learn every word in the song, especially Princess' verse. The Crime Mob rapper saw Hall's performance and shared her thoughts on Instagram.



"My parents always said we need to use our talents for the Lord," Princess wrote. "#honkforjesus was filmed on flat shoals pkwy in Decatur ga, at the old Cathedral church…. Well known on the Eastside…. @sterlingkbrown @morereginahall are rapping #knuckifyoubuck …… … and the movie airs the same weekend we did our first show…. If you don’t think God has a sense of humor… 😂🙏🏾"



Watch The Breakfast Club's full interview with Regina Hall up top and see more clips below.