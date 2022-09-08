Regina Hall Makes A Shocking Admission About Her 'Knuck If You Buck' Scene
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2022
Regina Hall and her co-star Sterling K. Brown have a stand-out moment in their new film Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul where they rap Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" word-for-word. After the movie was released, Hall admits neither of them had ever heard the song before.
During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, September 7, the seasoned actress explained that both she and Brown had to learn the song for the movie because neither of them had even heard of the record prior to filming the hilarious scene.
"We never heard it," Hall admitted. "It's embarrassing."
Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" dropped back in 2004 when Hall was already certified movie star based on her performances in the Scary Movie trilogy, Paid in Full and Love & Basketball. She claims she never heard it because she wasn't involved in the club scene at that time. However, Hall said it only took her two or three days to learn every word in the song, especially Princess' verse. The Crime Mob rapper saw Hall's performance and shared her thoughts on Instagram.
"My parents always said we need to use our talents for the Lord," Princess wrote. "#honkforjesus was filmed on flat shoals pkwy in Decatur ga, at the old Cathedral church…. Well known on the Eastside…. @sterlingkbrown @morereginahall are rapping #knuckifyoubuck …… … and the movie airs the same weekend we did our first show…. If you don’t think God has a sense of humor… 😂🙏🏾"
Listen to The Breakfast Club's full interview with Regina Hall up top.