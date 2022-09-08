Shooting Reported At Park In Uvalde, Texas

By Bill Galluccio

September 9, 2022

Crime Scene Tape 031
Photo: Getty Images

The Uvalde Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting at Memorial Park. The department said they are investigating an "active crime scene."

"Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims," the department wrote on Facebook.

Reporter Lilia Luciano spoke to witnesses at the scene who told her the shooting was a "personal rivalry situation." She also reported that two people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

"Uvalde PD have just confirmed shots fired at Memorial Park in Uvalde today. There are two injured victims who are currently being treated at the hospital, and they are looking for two possible suspects," she tweeted.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they are assisting with the investigation, which is suspected to be gang-related.

The shooting comes more than three months after a gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School and just two days after students returned to class.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.