Shooting Reported At Park In Uvalde, Texas

The Uvalde Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting at Memorial Park. The department said they are investigating an "active crime scene."

"Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims," the department wrote on Facebook.

Reporter Lilia Luciano spoke to witnesses at the scene who told her the shooting was a "personal rivalry situation." She also reported that two people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

"Uvalde PD have just confirmed shots fired at Memorial Park in Uvalde today. There are two injured victims who are currently being treated at the hospital, and they are looking for two possible suspects," she tweeted.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they are assisting with the investigation, which is suspected to be gang-related.

The shooting comes more than three months after a gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School and just two days after students returned to class.