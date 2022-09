The Best Place To Buy Houseplants In Illinois

Not only do indoor plants look stunning in our homes and offices, but they also have health benefits for our minds and bodies. Studies have show that houseplants help boost moods, increase creativity, reduce stress and eliminate air pollutants.

So, where is the best place to buy a houseplant in Illinois? Effinger Garden in Belleville. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Another garden center offering some great workshops to help you make the most from your garden, Effinger has an enormous range of plants, including edibles, and also provides soils and fertilizers to keep your garden blooming. Effinger Garden Center has been operating for over 40 years and has legendary customer service, a 4.8 on Google and 4.9 on Facebook."

