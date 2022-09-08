This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Georgia that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Georgia can be found at Henri's Bakery & Deli in both Atlanta and Marietta.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Georgia:

"From fresh-baked cookies to French pastries, Henri's Bakery & Deli has lots of enticing sweet treats on its menu. The flaky, gooey cinnamon rolls have gained some devout followers.'"The cinnamon roll wasn't too sweet and had the perfect gooey-ness in the middle," one reviewer wrote on the bakery's site. "I would highly recommend it."'