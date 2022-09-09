3 Miami Restaurants Among The Best New Restaurants In America

Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the "50 Best New Restaurants," and three Miami restaurants made it on the list!

The first one mentioned is Los Félix, located at 3413 Main Hwy in Coconut Grove. Writers gushed about this spot's amazing energy and focus on Mesoamerican cuisine:

"There is a focus on indigenous ingredients and preparations, but rendered in a very contemporary, very Miami way. With an in-house molino, the kitchen team cooks and grinds maíz daily to make tortillas from scratch. That same maiz is in just about every dish on the menu: esquites, corn grits, tetelas, and arepas. Our advice is to order it all and pair your feast with one of their natural wines, craft beers, or cocteles."