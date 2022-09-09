Artificial Sweeteners Linked To Increased Risk Of Heart Disease, Stroke

A new study published in the medical journal BMJ has found a link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease. The researchers warned that people who consume large amounts of sucralose, which is found in Splenda, along with other products, including ice cream, canned fruits, and flavored yogurts, can increase the risk of coronary heart disease. In addition, acesulfame potassium, which is used in many sugar-free sodas, also increases the risk of heart disease.

The researchers also found that consuming large amounts of aspartame, which is found in Equal and NutraSweet, along with many diet sodas, can increase the risk of a stroke.

"Our results indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands of foods and beverages, should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar, in line with the current position of several health agencies," the researchers wrote.

According to NBC News, several other studies have also shown that artificial sweeteners are linked to other health issues, including organ failure, diabetes, and an increased risk of cancer.

"The more data that comes out showing these adverse health effects, the less we're going to want to encourage people to switch from added sugars to non-nutritive sweeteners," Dr. Katie Page, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Southern California, told NBC.

"We really need to encourage people to eat sugar in more moderation and try to decrease sugar consumption," she added. "And the way to do that isn't to consume more non-nutritive sweeteners."