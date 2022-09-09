Convicted Sex Offender Busted After Allegedly Peeping Into People's Homes

A 36-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested for allegedly peeping into people's homes in Liberty Township, Ohio. On Tuesday (September 6), Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones posted a surveillance video showing the suspect prowling outside of somebody's home just after 1 a.m. on August 22 on his Twitter account.

He also noted that the suspect was seen looking into people's windows on September 5.

Officials received dozens of tips and were able to identify the suspect as Kevin Michael Ayers.

"Detectives received over 25 tips from the public identifying Mr. Ayers, along with information from other law enforcement agencies that are familiar with him due to similar incidents," the Sherrifs' Department said in a statement.

Ayers was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was previously convicted of voyeurism in 2017.

"Thanks to the help of the public, we were able to identify the suspect quickly. This could have escalated into something much more severe," Jones said.