Former Florida Teacher Accused Of Twerking On Student At School Prom

A former Florida teacher was taken into custody for allegedly twerking on an underage student during a Christian school prom, according to WCTV.

Taylor County sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Julie Hoover on Tuesday (September 6) for inappropriate behavior with a male student. Hoover worked at Point of Grave Christian School in Perry at the time of the incident, which reportedly happened during a prom on April 8.

Investigators claim Hoover pressured the victim to drink alcohol and shoved the straw in her cup into the teenager's mouth. Alcohol was only available to school staff, which was housed in the back and made available after students left the prom, according to the school.

At least two witnesses told deputies they caught the 39-year-old allegedly dancing on the boy, who appeared uncomfortable. They reportedly got between the two to stop Hoover.

The student's mother later found messages on the victim's phone, which allegedly included Hoover's plans to sneak the teen into her home while her husband was at work. The parent reported the misconduct to the sheriff's office on June 2.

Hoover is now facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

This wasn't the first time Hoover was busted for alleged misconduct. The sheriff's office says she was arrested for allegedly sexting an 18-year-old high school student

In a statement to WCTV, Point Of Grace says the suspect is no longer working at the school.

“The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation," a school official, who wished to remain anonymous, said in the statement. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time."