Latest On Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach deal with Lamar Jackson on a new, long-term deal ahead of the quarterback's deadline set for Friday (September 9), which will pause negotiations until next offseason, the team confirmed in a statement shared on their official website.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on behalf of the team. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

On Wednesday (September 7), Jackson, who is in the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason, told reports that he was imposing a deadline set for Friday to reach a new deal ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Head coach John Harbaugh was still hopeful that the franchise would eventually sign Jackson, a former MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year, to a long-term deal.

"“It will happen when it’s time. Lamar’s going to be the quarterback here for a long time," Harbaugh said on Friday via the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, adding that he spoke with Jackson about the contract situation on Thursday.