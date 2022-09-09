NBC Cut Ozzy Osbourne's NFL Halftime Show After 10 Seconds, Outraging Fans

By Katrina Nattress

September 9, 2022

NFL: SEP 08 Bills at Rams
Photo: Icon Sportswire

Ozzy Osbourne performed live for just the second time in three years during the halftime show of the NFL's season opener on Thursday night (September 8), but anyone who tuned in to the Rams vs. Bills games so they could watch the two-song set were in for major disappointed. After airing about 10 seconds of Ozzy performing the title track off his just-released album Patient Number 9, NBC cut back to broadcasters discussing the game. Understandably, Ozzy fans were not happy, and aired their outrage on Twitter.

"NBC thinking we’d rather hear a 1st half recap than Ozzy Osbourne’s performance is... puzzling," wrote one disgruntled fan.

"I cannot believe the nfl played interviews and highlights over Ozzy Osbourne’s halftime performance. That’s just blasphemous," tweeted another.

"@NFL why advertise @OzzyOsbourne playing at halftime if you are only going to show 2 seconds of the performance?" questioned another.

Last month, Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi during the closing ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Together, they performed "Paranoid."

Ozzy also performed "Crazy Train" last night, which didn't air on TV at all. Luckily, fans in the stands captured some footage. Check out the actual broadcast, Ozzy's "Crazy Train" performance, and some of the best reactions below.

Ozzy Osbourne
