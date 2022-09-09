Nurse Saves Three-Month-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing During Flight

A nurse is being praised as a hero for saving the life of an infant on a Spirit Airlines flight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Orlando, Florida. WOFL meteorologist Ian Cassette happened to be on the flight and shared the story on Twitter.

Cassette said the three-month-old was sitting a few rows in front of him and stopped breathing. As her lips turned purple, Tamara Panzino rushed over to help and managed to get the young girl breathing again.

"The parents of three month old Anjelé were terrified and had never experienced this before," Cassette tweeted. "They praised the positive energy of the plane and the heroic actions of Tamara for saving her."

He also shared a video of the passengers and crew bursting into cheers once the girl started to breathe again.

"I've never felt that much nervous energy before. The second we saw those helping Angelé start to smile, we all breathed a sigh of relief," he wrote.