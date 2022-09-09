Watch Pearl Jam Honor Queen Elizabeth II With Beatles Cover

Pearl Jam played a show in Toronto Thursday night (September 8), just hours after news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96. The band decided to pay tribute to the monarch, whose 70-year reign was the longest in England's history, in a fitting way: a cover of The Beatles' "Her Majesty."

“This is just a little one I’m gonna borrow from Paul McCartney for about 90 seconds,” Eddie Vedder said, equipped with an acoustic guitar, before diving into the Abbey Road secret track. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance above.

Pearl Jam was one of many rockers to honor the queen yesterday. Macca himself mourned her death with a tweet that read "God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peace Long live The King." Last year, he recalled the story of meeting Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 10 during her coronation.

“Because the coronation was approaching, there was a competition for all the schools in England,” McCartney told CBS. “You had to write an essay on the monarchy and I liked that idea.”

He ended up winning and got to meet the "lovely young queen." “I was very nervous, cos they called out my name,” he said. “I stumbled up with legs of jelly and it was the first time I’d ever really been on a stage."

“I think the thing about the Queen is that she’s – she’s royal, so you look up to her cos she’s royal," McCartney added. "But she’s very down to earth.”