Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

By Bill Galluccio

September 10, 2022

The Smoking Gun
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.

One of the teenagers grabbed a shotgun and fired several times, striking two of the intruders. When officers arrived, they found two of the men lying in the lawn in the lawn on the side of the house. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody inside the home was injured.

Officials said that the third suspect fled the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Gonzalez said that the investigation is ongoing and asked the public to contact his office if they have any information about the break-in attempt.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office reviewed the details of the case and recommended that it be presented to a grand jury.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.