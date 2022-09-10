Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.

One of the teenagers grabbed a shotgun and fired several times, striking two of the intruders. When officers arrived, they found two of the men lying in the lawn in the lawn on the side of the house. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody inside the home was injured.

Officials said that the third suspect fled the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Gonzalez said that the investigation is ongoing and asked the public to contact his office if they have any information about the break-in attempt.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office reviewed the details of the case and recommended that it be presented to a grand jury.