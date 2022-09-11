Nebraska Fires Coach Scott Frost

Nebraska has reportedly fired head football coach Scott Frost, the school announced on Sunday (September 11) afternoon.

Frost, a former quarterback for the Cornhuskers, went 16-31 (10-26 Big Ten) during his tenure as Nebraska's head coach, which included upset losses to Northwestern in Week 0 and Georgia State in Week 2 to start the 2022 college football season with a 1-2 record.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," said Trev Alberts, Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics, in a statement shared on behalf of the university. "Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

"After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position."