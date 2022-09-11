Ray J called out both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian during an IG live on Sunday (Sept. 11) for lying about his sex tape with Kim.

Kris took a polygraph test during a recent appearance on James Corden's show where he asked her, "Did you help Kim release her sex tape?" Kris responded "No" and the polygrapher said that she was telling the truth, per TMZ. The outlet noted that Steve Hirsch, the President of Vivid Entertainment that released the tape, has said that's he's never met or spoken with Kris and denied that she worked with him on releasing the tape. However, Ray J begs to differ.

The R&B singer went on a 44-minute live rant where he showed off the contract he signed with Vivid Entertainment. He claimed that there were 3 different sex tapes and that Kris personally handpicked the one where her daughter looked the best. Ray J then said that Kim's fingerprints are on the contract where the tapes are mentioned, and claimed that her handwriting was on the original contract giving the Vivid the rights to.the tape. Hirsch reportedly has said that he obtained the tape from "a third party," and Kim allegedly sued Vivid for invasion of privacy but ended up settling after the suit was dropped.