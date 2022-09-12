2022 Emmy Awards: All Of The Eye-Catching Red Carpet Looks

September 12, 2022

On Monday, September 12th, everyone who's anyone in television descended upon the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Prior to the show, hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson, the stars took to the red carpet to show off their best looks and chat with pre-show host, actress Laverne Cox.

This year's awards ceremony featured an all-star cast of presenters including Selena GomezLizzoAngela Bassett, and many more familiar faces, to celebrate a year of high-caliber television that people couldn't stop talking about. Some of the top contenders of the night included Succession, which received 25 Emmy nominations, Better Call Saul, and Squid Game.

Keep scrolling to see all of the eye-catching looks from your favorite television stars!

1 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Sydney Sweeney
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
John Legend
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Laverne Cox
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Laura Linney
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Julia Garner
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Kaitlyn Dever
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Amy Poehler
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Sandra Oh
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Seth Rogen
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Nicholas Braun
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Will Poulter
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Freddie Highmore
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lee Jung-jae and guest
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jung Ho-yeon
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Samantha Hanratty
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Liz Phang and Jeff Waite
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Zuri Hall
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Bob Odenkirk
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Louis Cato
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Britt Lower
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Steve Zahn and wife Robyn Peterman
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Michael Zegen
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Megan Stalter
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hilton Smith
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Natasha Rothwell
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Dichen Lachman
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Tom Verica
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Francesca Gregorini
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Kahng and Matt Byrne
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Phil Dunster
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Mark Indelicato
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Brett Goldstein
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Skye Townsend
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Hannah Waddingham
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Tony Shalhoub
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Connie Britton
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Liv Hewson
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Ella Purnell
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Geena Davis and Kian William Jarrahy
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Einbinder
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Monika Smith and Opus Moreschi
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kristen Schaal
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Shawn Levy
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Skye Townsend
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Harvey Guillén
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Molly Shannon
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Colman Domingo
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Victoria Thompson
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Anthony Carrigan
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Ashley Yi
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Rhea Seehorn
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
John Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Quinta Brunson
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Lisa Ann Walter
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Ashley Nicole Black
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Chloe Hilliard and Sydnee Washington
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Markella Kavenagh
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Dave Wooldridge and Madeline Di Nonno
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Reece Feldman
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Park Hae-soo
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Oh Yeong-su
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Liza Katzer and Chris Bruno
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Cristo Fernández
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Toheeb Jimoh
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Photo: AFP
81 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Kate McKinnon
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Patrick Somerville and Alexis Somerville
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Ariana DeBose
Photo: Getty Images
84 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Christina Ricci
Photo: Getty Images
85 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Anthony Anderson
Photo: Getty Images
86 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Cherien Dabis
Photo: Getty Images
87 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Paul W. Downs
Photo: Getty Images
88 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Melanie Lynskey
Photo: Getty Images
89 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jeremy Strong
Photo: Getty Images
90 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Chris Perfetti
Photo: Getty Images
91 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Photo: Getty Images
92 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jordan Klepper
Photo: Getty Images
93 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Nicholas Hoult
Photo: Getty Images
94 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Keeley Hawes
Photo: Getty Images
95 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Alex Borstein
Photo: Getty Images
96 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Sarah Niles
Photo: Getty Images
97 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rhea Seehorn
Photo: Getty Images
98 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trevor Noah
Photo: Getty Images
99 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lauren Lacy and Jake Lacy
Photo: Getty Images
100 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Seth Meyers
Photo: Getty Images
101 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Henry Winkler
Photo: Getty Images
102 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Vanessa Bayer
Photo: Getty Images
103 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jerrod Carmichael
Photo: Getty Images
104 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Emily Gertler
Photo: Getty Images
105 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Actress Angela Bassett
Photo: Getty Images
106 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Jamie Lee
Photo: Getty Images
107 of 129
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Getty Images
108 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jimmy Kimmel
Photo: Getty Images
109 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Getty Images
110 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Jason Ralph
Photo: Getty Images
111 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Brendan Hunt
Photo: Getty Images
112 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Christopher Meloni
Photo: Getty Images
113 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Mariska Hargitay
Photo: Getty Images
114 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Michael Keaton
Photo: Getty Images
115 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Sebastian Stan
Photo: Getty Images
116 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Cathy Yan
Photo: Getty Images
117 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
118 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Zedd
Photo: Getty Images
119 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
John Turturro
Photo: Getty Images
120 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Linda Morel
Photo: Getty Images
121 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
122 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kaley Cuoco
Photo: Getty Images
123 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Juno Temple
Photo: Getty Images
124 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Getty Images
125 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Nicole Byer
Photo: Getty Images
126 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Tramell Tillman
Photo: Getty Images
127 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Sasheer Zamata
Photo: Getty Images
128 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rosario Dawson
Photo: Getty Images
129 of 129
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.