2022 Emmy Awards: All Of The Eye-Catching Red Carpet Looks

On Monday, September 12th, everyone who's anyone in television descended upon the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Prior to the show, hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson, the stars took to the red carpet to show off their best looks and chat with pre-show host, actress Laverne Cox.

This year's awards ceremony featured an all-star cast of presenters including Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Angela Bassett, and many more familiar faces, to celebrate a year of high-caliber television that people couldn't stop talking about. Some of the top contenders of the night included Succession, which received 25 Emmy nominations, Better Call Saul, and Squid Game.

Keep scrolling to see all of the eye-catching looks from your favorite television stars!