21 Savage Files Motion To Toss Out Evidence From 'Unlawful' 2019 Arrest

During the run-in law enforcement, officers reported that they saw the rapper toss out codeine and his cars keys out of the vehicle after they stopped him. In addition to the liquid drug, police discovered a handgun in the car during their search. That's when they saw 21 Savage's visa was expired, which is what prompted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to step in and arrest him. Two years after he was apprehended and released from ICE custody, 21 was formally charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a gun by the state of Georgia.



"[These] manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young Black men who seek to exercise their rights," Charles Kuck told TMZ about the charges. "There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE’s continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated.”



21 Savage has to face his two criminal charges before he can take on his immigration case. Luckily he's been able to move around domestically for shows and other appearances but he can't leave the country for the time being. As of this report, a court date for the criminal charges has not been confirmed yet.

