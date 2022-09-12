21 Savage Files Motion To Toss Out Evidence From 'Unlawful' 2019 Arrest
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2022
21 Savage wants to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence that was collected after he was pulled over by police in 2019.
According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, September 10, the Atlanta rapper's legal team filed a motion to toss out any evidence that was found during the rapper's "unlawful" arrest by ICE. His lawyers claim 21 Savage wasn't doing anything illegal when police stopped him in February 2019 during Super Bowl Weekend in Atlanta. When it comes to the gun that was found in his ride, the rapper's lawyers said "there was no illegality for the weapon to be in the car."
During the run-in law enforcement, officers reported that they saw the rapper toss out codeine and his cars keys out of the vehicle after they stopped him. In addition to the liquid drug, police discovered a handgun in the car during their search. That's when they saw 21 Savage's visa was expired, which is what prompted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to step in and arrest him. Two years after he was apprehended and released from ICE custody, 21 was formally charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a gun by the state of Georgia.
"[These] manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young Black men who seek to exercise their rights," Charles Kuck told TMZ about the charges. "There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE’s continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated.”
21 Savage has to face his two criminal charges before he can take on his immigration case. Luckily he's been able to move around domestically for shows and other appearances but he can't leave the country for the time being. As of this report, a court date for the criminal charges has not been confirmed yet.