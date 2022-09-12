Amazon Delivery Driver Saves Family From Burning Home

An Amazon delivery driver from Long Island, New York, is being hailed as a hero after saving a family from a burning home. Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was wrapping up his route in Syosset on Saturday (September 10) when he saw flames coming out of their house.

Rivera quickly rushed over and found five people and a baby inside.

"I just rushed in," he told the news station. "My heart, it was just going crazy because I saw the baby, and I saw the people, and I didn't want them to die either. So, I just rushed in, putting my life at risk."

Rivera said that the family, who don't speak English, tried to gather belongings and wanted to run out of the front door, but it was blocked by the flames. He then helped usher the family and their dogs out the back door to safety.

The Syosset Fire Department was joined by eight other fire departments to battle the large blaze, but they could not save the home. Officials said the heat of the fire caused minor damage to a neighbor's house.

Thanks to the quick actions of Rivera, nobody inside the home was seriously injured.

"I just did what I have to do to save everybody's life," he said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.