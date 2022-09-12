Body Recovered After Paddleboarder Falls Into Colorado Lake

Colorado officials recovered the body of a paddleboarder after he fell into a lake over the weekend, according to FOX 31.

Park rangers responded to Corn Lake in Grand Junction around 8 p.m. Saturday (September 10), according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Officials say a person fell off their paddle board and never resurfaced.

When rangers and Mesa County deputies arrived at the scene, they only found the paddle board floating on the lake. The agency didn't say how long the victim was missing, but after speaking to witnesses, their operation switched from search and rescue to a recovery mission.

The Marine Evidence Recovery Team responded to the scene and utilized sonar technology to locate the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday (September 11). Crews found the body in a part of the lake that's 7.5 feet deep, and the victim wasn't wearing a lifejacket, according to CPW.

The Mesa County Coroner's office will identify the victim. They haven't released their identity or cause of death as of Monday afternoon (September 12).

Earlier this year, a paddleboarder got swept up in a crazy storm at Dillon Reservoir. Witnesses say the winds were strong enough to blow him off his paddleboard, leading to a tragic outcome.