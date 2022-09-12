How One Man Is Trying To Break The Stigma Of Discussing Death And Grief

“As I looked for resources to help me get through, and to find others talking about what they were going through, I found that the options were rather limited,” said McMahon.

The radio personality wants this series to be the show he was looking for after his mom’s diagnosis, her battle with cancer, and in the wake of her death. The unbearable emotions he dealt with is something every person will eventually have to face, yet it seems to be a subject no one wants to talk about.

“I have to talk about it, I have to process this,” said McMahon. “I have so many questions I need answers to, and I want you to join me on this quest.”

McMahon is taking the discussion on the road, traveling around the country to talk to the world’s leading experts on death and the stages of grief. The host hopes to take the first step of healing with his audience as the show progresses.

If you know someone who might benefit, send them the link to this article. Death, Grief & Other Sh*t We Don't Discuss releases new episodes every Tuesday, and currently has four episodes in its library. Check it out on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information on McMahon and his story, check out the podcast's website.