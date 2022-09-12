Latest On Mac Jones' Week 1 Injury
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2022
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones underwent X-rays after suffering a back injury during Sunday's (September 11) 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jones was unavailable to reporters after the game, but is expected to be made available to the media Monday (September 12) afternoon, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
"Patriots QB Mac Jones, whose post-game press conference was canceled after it was announced he had a back injury, is scheduled to hold a virtual media availability with reporters on Monday (approx. 3:30 p.m. ET)," Reiss tweeted.
Head coach Bill Belichick said there was "no update on Mac," Monday morning, but confirmed "he came back with us" and added "we'll see how that goes," according to Reiss.
Jones finished Sunday's game with 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 21-of-30 passing, having been sacked twice, including a blindside hit in the second quarter that resulted in a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown by Miami.
Jones was also hit high and low by multiple Dolphins players on a roughing-the-passer play in the fourth-quarter, which Reiss said several reporters in the media interview room believed could have been when the back injury took place.
Some in the media interview room last night were discussing which play Mac Jones might have injured his back.
This fourth-quarter play, in which officials threw a roughing-the-passer flag, was in the discussion.
Hit high, and low, and lands on back. pic.twitter.com/V3yREhF6Ss
The Patriots have lost four consecutive games to the Dolphins in their biannual AFC East Division matchup.
New England will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.