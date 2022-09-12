Latest On Mac Jones' Week 1 Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones underwent X-rays after suffering a back injury during Sunday's (September 11) 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jones was unavailable to reporters after the game, but is expected to be made available to the media Monday (September 12) afternoon, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

"Patriots QB Mac Jones, whose post-game press conference was canceled after it was announced he had a back injury, is scheduled to hold a virtual media availability with reporters on Monday (approx. 3:30 p.m. ET)," Reiss tweeted.

Head coach Bill Belichick said there was "no update on Mac," Monday morning, but confirmed "he came back with us" and added "we'll see how that goes," according to Reiss.