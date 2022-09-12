Lizzo Twerks Onto The Emmys Stage In Stunning Red Gown

Lizzo burst onto the 2022 Emmys stage in a way only she could. On Monday, September 12th, the singer joined television's biggest stars for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In a stunning red-ruffled gown, Lizzo started off her presenting gig for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in her seat next to the show's host Kenan Thompson. However, just moments before she announced the category, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph gave one of the best acceptance speeches in television history. Lizzo was visibly in awe as the camera panned over to her and Kenan.