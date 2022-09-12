Mother Of Missing Infant Charged With Four Counts Of Neglect

The mother of an infant who was reported missing in 2019 was arrested after a grand jury indicted her on four counts of neglect. Amber Robertson, 23, is facing charges of neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent, and two charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the disappearance of her eight-month-old girl Amiah Robertson.

Robertson's ex-boyfriend, Robert Lyons, was listed as a co-defendant but remains at large, WRTV reported.

The indicted states that Robertson "cruelly confined Amiah Robertson and/or deprived (her) of necessary support" and "deprived (her) of necessary food, water or sanitary facilities."

While Amiah's remains have never been found, police have been investigating her disappearance as a homicide. Robertson reported her daughter missing seven days after she last saw her. She told police she last saw her daughter with Lyons, who was supposed to take her to a babysitter.

Lyons has been a suspect in the girl's disappearance but was never arrested. He did speak with investigators and suggested several places where Amiah "should have been." They were unable to find her body and noted that several sites he listed did not exist.