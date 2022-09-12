Russian Troops Retreat As Ukraine Gains Ground In Counteroffensive

After a grueling six months, Ukrainian forces have made substantial gains in a counteroffensive that has shocked Russian troops. Over the past month, Ukrainian troops have retaken nearly 1,200 square miles of territory, mostly in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Local residents were shocked to see the Russian soldiers retreating as Ukrainian soldiers advanced on their village.

"I didn't even expect it would be so fast," 66-year-old Oleksandr Verbytsk told CNN. "I went to the store, and when I came back, everybody was running away. The Russians drove through the cemetery to get away. Can you imagine?"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauded the hard-fought gains in a statement.

"The path to victory is a difficult one. But we are sure: you are capable of it. You will reach our border, all its sections. You will see our frontiers and the enemies' backs. You will see the shining of the eyes of our people and of the occupiers' heels. They will call it 'goodwill gestures.' We'll call it a victory," Zelenskyy said.

"We believe in you, in those who have been doing their job, risking their lives, defending their country for all these 200 days at -15°C or +35°C, at 2 am or 6 am, on an ordinary Monday or on Independence Day, despite fatigue, tension, and danger."